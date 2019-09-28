Pulaski Days are almost here! The week-long celebration begins on Saturday, Sept. 28 and goes through Sunday, Oct. 6. The first Saturday gets things started with a golf outing. On Wednesday, Oct. 2, there is a Kielbasa Eating Contest at Eastern Avenue Hall.

The annual Pulaski Days parade is happening Saturday, Oct. 5.

There are 14 groups and halls participating in this year's Pulaski Days celebration in Grand Rapids. They include American Legion Post 459, Diamond Hall- St. Isidore Benevolent Society, Easter Avenue Hall, Jackson Street Hall-Polish National Aid Society, Knights of Columbus Council 3104, Kosciusko Hall, St. Ladislaus Hall, Polish Falcons of Grand Rapids, Sons and Daughters Club, Friends of St. George's Hall, St. Adalbert's Aid Society-Fifth Street Hall Grand Rapids, Knights of St. Casimir Aid Society/6th Street Hall, Vytautas Aid Society.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.