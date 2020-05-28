Rebel Road in Muskegon cancels

Organizers are looking ahead to next year's event.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Rebel Road has decided to cancel their 2020 motorcycle rally due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was originally scheduled for July 15-19 in downtown Muskegon. The rally serves as a major fundraiser for the Child Abuse Council of Muskegon County and normally draws more than 100,000 people a year.

“It was a difficult decision to make, but we felt it was the right thing to do to protect the health and safety of the thousands of people who attend Rebel Road every year and the Muskegon community,” says Kyleen Gee, executive director of the Child Abuse Council. “We worked tirelessly with local officials, but it became clear hosting Michigan’s largest motorcycle rally wouldn’t be possible this year.”

Organizers, who are all volunteers, waited for as long as they could before deciding to cancel the event but were faced with deadlines on payments and deposits that eventually lead to their decision.

“It seems more and more likely that COVID-19 restrictions will still be in place in July and prevent us from holding a safe event,” says Gee. “We didn’t think it would be right to spend money intended to help abused children to continue planning for an event that was unlikely to occur.”

Motorcyclists who decide to still visit Muskegon from July 15 to 19, should be aware that streets, that are typically closed during the event, will remain open and all traffic laws will be in effect. Organizers are shifting their focus to next year's event.

“Rebel Road will be back in 2021 and it will be better than ever,” says Gee.

A number of other fundraising events, planned by the Child Abuse Council have also been canceled this year, including the Dan Raymond Invitational Indoor Motorcycle Ice Races and its annual Tee-Up FORE Kids Golf Outing. More than a third of the agency's budget comes from fundraising.

If you're interested in making a donation to the Child Abuse Council, click here.

