You may not think of Wednesday as prime time for fun, but this week it is. "Hump Day" will serve as the kickoff date for a number of big events in West Michigan.

Rebel Road

What it is: Rebel Road is a motorcycle rally benefiting the Child Abuse Council of Muskegon. It's not to be confused with Bike Time, which kicks off Thursday, July 19, but both events are a great reason to enjoy the roar of those engines just a hop, skip and a jump away from the lakeshore.

When you can take part: July 18-22

Where it's happening: West Western Avenue in downtown Muskegon. That main drag is only open to motorcycle traffic beginning at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

Good Times on Godfrey

What it is: It's a neighborhood celebration on the southwest side of Grand Rapids. You can enjoy food trucks, games and giveaways at this free party. Kids and dogs are welcome. Just make sure to leash your dogs.

When you can take part: July 18, 4 to 7 p.m.

Where's it happening: 928 Godfrey Avenue SW in Grand Rapids. The venue is a parking lot.

Sparta Town and Country Days

What it is: Town and Country Days are an annual celebration in the heart of Kent County's fruit ridge. There will be a carnival, live music, a parade and so much more.

When you can take part: July 18 to 21

Where it's happening: Downtown Sparta

National Baby Food Festival

What it is: Baby food is one of the many things that makes the Newaygo County city of Fremont so special. Gerber was founded there more than nine decades ago and the fun continues with this four-day event.

When you can take part: July 18 to 21

Where it's happening: Downtown Fremont

Shania Twain concert at Van Andel Arena

What it is: Okay, so this one's not exactly a festival, but who could pass up a shot at seeing the Queen of Country Pop music? There are still tickets available.

When you can take part: July 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Where it's happening: 130 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids

