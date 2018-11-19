This Thanksgiving, a local organization is holding a different kind of turkey dinner.

ReThink West Michigan is hosting a social gathering on the day before Thanksgiving for professionals to network. It is targeted toward people who are coming home for the holiday, and it aims to show attendees why West Michigan is a lucrative area for career growth.

There are multiple events happening around West Michigan on Wednesday, Nov. 21 including:

Hastings – Walldorff Brewpub & Bistro

Saugatuck – Saugatuck Brewing Company

Ludington – Ludington Bay Brewing Company

Muskegon – The Block (above Unruly Brewing)

Grand Rapids – Eve at The B.O.B.

Fremont – Lakes 23 Restaurant and Pub

All of the events will be held from 5:30 - 8 p.m.

To learn more about the event watch the interview segment above. You can register for ReThink West Michigan here.

