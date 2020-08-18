Organizers cancel in-person 2020 Amway River Bank Run

Participants are invited to participant in a virtual event and a drive-thru celebration afterwards.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The social distancing required to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of many events, local and nationwide, and the Amway River Bank Run is no exception.

The 2020 event will transition to a virtual race, according to an announcement Thursday. Race organizers said they are still planning a celebratory event for participants of all the races, however they will look different than in year's past.

Drive-thru festivities will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 at Millennium Park in Walker.

The River Bank Run will not be hosting the annual 25K National Championship this year, as it cannot be done in person. There will also not be any prize money associated with this year's race.

“We fully acknowledge the inconvenience that our initial delay from May to October and now the cancellation of the in-person event has caused, but we have been working tirelessly to ensure that the Amway River Bank Run can happen in some way, so we felt the virtual format was best,” said Russ Hines, owner, River Bank Events and Media, and owner of the run.

“COVID-19 has forced us to rethink how we celebrate our runners’ accomplishments. We feel that the Millennium Park event will honor the tradition of the Amway River Bank Run.”

All virtual race participants who submit their race times at www.amwayriverbankrun.com are invited to participate in the celebration.

Runners will receive a 2020 Amway River Bank Run participant shirt, finisher’s medal and other race swag. Participants will also be able to take a photo in front of the River Bank Run backdrop while in their vehicles.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.