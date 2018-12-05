There are six Charity Partners for the 2018 Fifth Third River Bank Run. Conductive Learning Center is one of those partners. CLC helps children with motor disorders, and helps them learn to becoming confident, active, and self-reliant. The holistic approach to care can help them tackle everyday tasks with fewer issues.

You can learn more about CLC on their website. If you want to donate, you can do so here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM