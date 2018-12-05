GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Earlier this year, it was announced that the Fifth Third River Bank Run is under new ownership with a goal to enhance the race day experience.

River Bank Events and Media, LLC was brought on as owner and race management.

Race Director, Scott Stenstrom and Russ Hines with River Bank Events and Media joined 13 On Your Side prior to Saturday's race to talk about how the new ownership will affect runners and spectators on race day.

"For more than 40 years, Fifth Third has proudly supported this road race every second

Saturday in May – from inception, to growth in participation, to supporting important charitable

causes," said Scott Stenstrom, race director and regional marketing manager at Fifth Third.

"Adding race management expertise and new sponsors will enhance the race day experience

for participants and fans. New sponsors will support Fifth Third in driving long-term growth and

sustainability of the event and furthering economic development in Grand Rapids."

In its 41st year, the run scheduled for Saturday, May 12 in downtown Grand Rapids

features a 5K run and walk, 10K and 25K run and 25K handcycle and wheelchair racing.

Fifth Third will continues as title sponsor of the race.

