GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Spectrum Health is the Fifth Third River Bank Run's official health sponsor and for good reason! Running is a great way to stay healthy.

13 On Your Side caught up with the VP of Public Affairs, Steve Heacock to discuss why their partnership is so important for not only the race, but also the community.

This is Spectrum Health's first year partnering with the race, but they have been supporting the community for 40 years.

More than 17,000 people are expected to compete in the event.

