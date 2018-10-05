GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Come Saturday, thousands of runners will flood downtown Grand Rapids for the Fifth Third River Bank Run. Whether they are running the 5k or the 25k, every participant has a story.

It's safe to say all of them are excited to have their months of training in Michigan's crazy weather pay off. One of those runners is Stuart Miller who is attempting his first 25k at age 53.

His friends call him Forrest -- Forrest Gump, and it's easy to see why. His Bubba Gump Shrimp hat is his "secret weapon."

Aside from his obvious resemblance to a popular movie character, Stuart has something else that makes him unique. He just started running in October when he says his friends tricked him into running a 5k. And that's all it took.

He says running became a healthy addiction.

Miller says the impact it has had on his life is nothing short of transformational. "I didn't think my body would be able to do this at my age. I'm really proud," he said. "I think this will be one of the most challenging things I've ever done, both mentally and physically."

He says running is part of his plan to age gracefully. His goal is to cross the finish line without walking. He's hoping to finish the race in about 2 hours and 40 minutes.

For his next challenge, he's considering the GR Marathon in October.

