Each year, thousands of runners gather in Grand Rapids for the Fifth Third River Bank Run. Many of those runners are part of teams working to raise money for charity. This year, there are six charity partners working with race organizers. Those include the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan. The foundation focuses on helping others recognize, understand, accept, and take action for their mental health and the mental health of others.

Their slogan and action plan is "be nice." It is an acronym to notice, invite, challenge, and empower. You can learn more about be nice. and the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan by following this link to their website.

If you want to donate to their fundraising efforts, you can do so here.

