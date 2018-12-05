GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - More than 17,000 people from all over the world flooded the streets of Grand Rapids for the 41st annual Fifth Third River Bank Run.

The River Bank Run is one the country's largest 25K road race. Is is the only one to feature 25K wheelchair and handcycle races.

Participants can run in 5, 10 or 25K races to win cash prizes for taken first place -- and those who break world and American record challenges. Below are some of the winners of each race:

25K Run:

Top Male Finisher: Sam Chelanga from Colorago Springs, CO. (Place: 1)

Top Female Finisher: Aliphine Tuliamuk from Flagstaff, AZ. (Place: 21)

25K Wheelchair:

Top Male Finisher: Aaron Pike from Savoy, IL. (Place: 1)

Top Female Finisher: Michelle Weeler from Boalsburg, PA. (Place: 5)

25K Handcycle:

Top Male Finisher: Tom Davis from Fremont, IN. (Place: 1)

Top Female Finisher: Laura Stark from Canton, MI. (Place: 32)

10K Run:

Top Male Finisher: Isaac Mukundi from Lansing, MI. (Place: 1)

Top Female Finisher: McKenzie Diemer from Caledonia, MI. (Place: 18)

5K Run:

Top Male Finisher: Isaac Mukundi from Lansing, MI. (Place: 1)

Top Female Finisher: Clara James-Heer from Grand Rapids, MI. (Place: 14)

Incredible racers flying through the finish line this AM at the 41st River Bank Run @wzzm pic.twitter.com/wwLAAe1z2Z — Emma Nicolas (@emmasuenicolas) May 12, 2018

Happy River Bank Run Grand Rapids! Grateful to everyone who works so hard to make this awesome event a great success pic.twitter.com/nzuyqvfPZk — Rosalynn Bliss (@mayorbliss) May 12, 2018

Soggy start to the @53riverbankrun but currently dry! Mainly dry and cool for runners during race time @wzzm13 #wmiwx #weather pic.twitter.com/nV49z9AFxG — Laura Hartman (@laurahartmanwx) May 12, 2018

