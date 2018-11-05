HUDSONVILLE, Mich. - The 41st annual Fifth Third River Bank Run is Saturday, May 12, in downtown Grand Rapids. Thousand of runners are hoping months of training will pay off.

13 ON YOUR SIDE'S Meredith TerHaar introduces us to a woman who is already seeing a huge pay off in her life, even before the race begins.

The statistics show one in four women will have a miscarriage. It's an experience that can be hard to talk about, the grief can be so heavy. For Carolyn Clayton, the intense training that comes with a commitment to the 25k has brought her miles and miles towards healing.

"I want so badly for Seryn to have siblings, but it just isn't happening," explained Clayton. She has endured four miscarriages in 4.5 years. "The last one was February of 2017 and that one destroyed me on a whole different level because we heard the heartbeat and doctors were hopeful."

In a fog of grief, "It had clouded me," a friend saw what she couldn't. "She was like 'throw back to your good days. What were you doing? You were training for something, you had your eyes on a goal. Put a race on the calendar'," her friend encouraged.

With a fantastic triathlon under her belt, "It was so empowering to feel strength in my body again," she signed up to be a Fifth Third River Bank Run Road Warrior for the 10k. "Somewhere along the way, it became the 25k and that in and of itself has been such a huge accomplishment."

Training became a source of healing and freedom. "I have been able to laugh, and experience joy," she explained.

So what will it be like to cross the finish line? "I will probably cry with joy for the entire last mile because I'm doing something I never thought I'd do. I want others to know that they don't have to sit on the sidelines, their pain doesn't have to destroy them, there is a way through it," she said.

"I am not alone. This is not a unique circumstance, I am just gutsy enough to talk about it because I want to set someone else free. I want to give them hope."

Not only is Carolyn a River Bank Run Road warrior, she is also raising money as part of the Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services team.

You'll hear more from that team during 13 ON YOUR SIDE'S live team coverage of the River Bank Run Saturday morning, including everything you need to know about road closures, race day weather and more inspiring stories.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM