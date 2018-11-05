GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. Thousands of runners and fans will be in downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday, May 12 for the annual Fifth Third River Bank Run. That means there is going to be a lot of traffic and numerous road closures.

Some roads shut down on Friday: Ottawa Avenue from Michigan Street to Lyon Street, Lyon Street between Ottawa Avenue and Monroe Avenue.

Starting on Saturday morning at 4:30 a.m. Monroe Avenue will shut down between Michigan Avenue and Pearl Street. But there will be limited access to parking lots until 5:15 a.m.

Also on Saturday morning, the US-131 ramps to Pearl Street will close from 6:45 - 10:30 a.m. The entire list of closures can be found here.

