GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- It is consistently ranked as one of the top road racing events in the United States. Thousands of runners are expected to be in downtown Grand Rapids for the Fifth Third River Bank Run this weekend.

But for those who are not running, getting around can be tricky.

Even though the race doesn't start until Saturday, May 12, you're actually going to notice traffic cones go up around 3 p.m. Friday. The first road to close will be Ottawa Avenue between Michigan and Lyon streets right in front of Calder Plaza.

Along with much of downtown Grand Rapids, the cities of Walker and Grandville will also notice road closures, most notably on Wilson Avenue, Butterworth Street and Veterans Memorial Drive.

For a full list of closures and race routes, visit the River Bank Run's website.

