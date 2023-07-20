This Ottawa County antique tractor show will take you back in time

The Riverbend Steam and Gas Association is holding its 55th annual Antique Tractor Show this week in Allendale.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — The windmill at Scholma Farm on 56th Avenue was alive with activity on a windy Thursday afternoon, and the ground where that windmill stands was alive with activity too.

The farm is hosting the Riverbend Steam and Gas Association's 55th Annual Antique Tractor Show through Saturday afternoon. The event is full of activities including tractor pulls, a flea market, crafts, and primitive camping.

By far the highlight of the show is the demonstrations that association members put on for spectators, showing off some of the equipment that fed America for many years.

"We exhibit lots of old farm equipment, engines, tractors, and lots of vintage equipment that was used during the early part of the 20th century. So this is a chance to to see it all here and in an operation," said association member Rick Gilder.

"We have a threshing machine, a corn husker. That's the old time way of harvesting. We have a sawmill that run logs through and saws it into lumber. It's run by a steam engine. We have a shingle mill that cuts cedar shingles that were used on buildings 100 years ago."

One of the oldest machines at the show is an 1885 steam engine built in New York that spent 70 years in the Henry Ford Museum before being purchased in 2001 and restored to working order.

"We get young kids, their eyes get huge looking at it. Adults and old people, it bring tears to their eyes when they see it. It's cool to see history brought alive. You can go to the museum and see these pieces static, or you can come to a place like this and see it in operation today," said association president Ryan Fennema.

Admission to the show is $6 for adults. Kids 12 and younger get in free.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.