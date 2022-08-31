Robinette's unveils new corn maze design honoring their roots

Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery is paying homage to their apples through a different crop, their corn! Check out this years stunning design!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Each year, the folks at Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery set out to do something different for their corn maze , but this year they are doing something a bit more familiar. Their corn has been laid out in the pattern of something that they know all too well — a giant apple!

Orchard owners wanted to celebrate their apples in this year's design, paying homage to their roots. Their first corn maze in 2009 also included a large apple.

Allan Robinette felt that the time seemed right to bring back a maze based around their iconic symbol.

"Each year we do something unique," Robinette said. "This year, we decided to celebrate the history of our big apple on the farm. That's one of our most iconic sights on the farm. It's very recognizable and we wanted to celebrate that with the design this year."

The maze will open on Sept. 6 and run through Nov. 6. Their shop will be selling t-shirts with the design of the maze printed on them.

