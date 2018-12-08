ROCKFORD, Mich. - A church in Rockford hosted a music festival to benefit Special Olympics Michigan.

Bostwick Lake Congregational UCC hosted the Lake Effect Festival of Music Sunday afternoon. The festival took place at the church located on Belding Road.

The afternoon was full of music performed by the Adams Family, an acoustic folk band. There was also grilled food for sale, and 13 ON YOUR SIDE anchor Juliet Dragos was the official emcee.

All the proceeds of the event went towards Special Olympics Michigan.

