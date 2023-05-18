Ronald McDonald House fundraiser featuring food, music, beer

With admission, you get five drink tickets, dinner from Tacos el Cunado and free McDonald's fries and chicken nuggets.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's a nightmare for a parent—having your child spend weeks in the hospital with an illness or injury. But organizations like the Ronald McDonald House make it a little easier by giving families a free place to stay while their child is in the hospital.

The Ronald McDonald House is able to do so thanks to donations from the community. Thursday, the Ronald McDonald House Charities West Michigan will be hosting one of their biggest fundraisers—the Red Shoe Brew.

The event is a night of food, music, yard games, and, of course, beer from a variety of West Michigan breweries. Organizers say they hope the community will come out and have some fun while supporting a great cause.

"We are very excited to have this event. Events are super important to us. Not only do we get to see donors and volunteers and just people from the community, but it helps our budget because again, we don't charge families for all the services we provide. So events are super important to us," said Ellen Carpenter, executive director of Ronald McDonald House Charities West Michigan.

The fundraiser runs from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at the Ronald McDonald House on Cedar Street in Grand Rapids. You can buy tickets at the door for $50.

With admission, you get five drink tickets, dinner from Tacos el Cunado and free McDonald's fries and chicken nuggets.

All guests must be 21 or older to attend.

