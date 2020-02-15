GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Instead of the Rosa Parks Circle ice rink being filled with skaters Saturday, it was filled with color.

As a part of the World of Winter Festival, which features events during January and February, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. invited families to come to Monroe Center for a Paint the Park event.

Starting at 11 a.m. people could grab a paint brush and start filling the ice with pictures. The Grand Rapids Police Department, Kent ISD Book Mobile, the Salvation Army and the Grand Rapids Fire Department also participated.

Monroe Center was shut down for a street party, which had food trucks and special guest appearances from Elsa and Anna from "Frozen."

Ice skating will open back up at 6 p.m.

During the World of Winter Festival, there is also the Prismatica on Monroe installation. This weekend, there's an ice bar at the Downtown Market and an ice sculpture walking tour on Sunday.

