The royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is Saturday, and the weather forecast for the big event at Windsor Castle has come into better focus — and it looks great.

"The latest forecast for Windsor for Saturday is almost perfect for the crowds gathering to watch the royal wedding as well as the bride and groom," according to the Met Office, the United Kingdom's version of our National Weather Service.

After a cool start of about 43 degrees, temperatures will climb quickly before peaking around 68 degrees by the middle of the afternoon, AccuWeather said.

Light winds will also prevail throughout the day.

The Met Office added that "whilst it may be rather cloudy, it should feel warm in any sunshine.

"The sun is very strong at this time of year so if you are planning to be outside all day, at either the wedding or elsewhere, it is important to remember to wear sunscreen or cover-up," the Met Office said.

A typical high temperature in Windsor on May 19 is about 63 degrees.

It's looking dry for the #RoyalWedding on Saturday, and whilst it may be rather cloudy, it should feel warm in any sunshine pic.twitter.com/p08zTNoAlp — Met Office (@metoffice) May 15, 2018

It's not only Windsor that will be pleasant Saturday. "Dry and seasonably warm weather is expected throughout the United Kingdom on Saturday as high pressure shields the area from any approaching storm systems," AccuWeather meteorologist Eric Leister said.

Past royal weddings have featured rather calm weather, the Met Office reports:

Prince William and Kate Middleton (April 29, 2011): warm and dry (68 degrees) but quite cloudy.

Prince Charles and Lady Diana (July 29, 1981): dry, sunny and moderately warm (75 degrees) with just over 10 hours of sunshine.

Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip (November 20, 1947): mild, dry and cloudy (58 degrees), no sunshine or rainfall recorded.

Spectators hoping to catch a glimpse of the happy couple on Saturday can leave the brollies at home - Dry and pleasant weather is in the forecast for the #RoyalWedding this coming weekend: https://t.co/NHLrEhbLAk pic.twitter.com/vMyorpmcvz — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) May 15, 2018

