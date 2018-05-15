GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Mod Bettie will be providing a photo booth at the Royal Wedding Watch Party.
Elise Kutt says her mission is to empower women by creating a safe and supportive environment for female self-expression.
Today, she works with 20 Monroe Live staff to help find their very best angles and poses.
Learn more about Mod Bettie Portraits.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2018 WZZM