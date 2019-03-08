LOWELL, Mich. — Saturday is your last chance to see GOING GOING GONE by Ken Levine, showing at The LowellArts Gallery (223 W Main St, Lowell). The play is based in the press box of a major Los Angeles baseball stadium. This comedy comes from the Emmy Award-winning writer who was a writer in such masterpieces as M*A*S*H, Cheers and The Simpsons, Kevin Levine.

The play depicts sports journalists who go through life changing experiences during the course of a single game. Directed by Rob Freund, the cast has Brent Alles staring as Jim, Allison Kavanaugh as Shana, Chris Marsh as Dennis and Ricardo Tavárez as Mason.

Saturday, Aug 3 show is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $12 in advance and $14 at the door. You can buy tickets online or by calling 616-897-8545. LowellArts Individual Members get $2 off up to 2 tickets and LowellArts Family & Friend Members get $2 off up to 4 tickets.

For more information on the production and LowellArts, click here.

