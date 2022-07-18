'Stuff the Bus' campaign collecting donations of school supplies

Every year, the campaign gathers supplies to be distributed to children in need. Organizers say the program is more crucial than ever amid rising costs.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Heart of West Michigan United Way is asking Michiganders to donate school supplies for the upcoming school year as part of its "Stuff the Bus" campaign.

Every year, the donation event gathers supplies to be distributed to children in need throughout Kent County. Those interested can donate through Aug. 8.

With costs rising across both the United States and Michigan, United Way officials are saying the program is more crucial than ever to get kids off to the right start.

"Inflation is really rising and the price of gas, you know, families are struggling to make it to send their kids to school to go to work with the price of gas," said Maribeth Groen with United Way. "And for school supplies, you know, I added 50 or 60 dollars, that's really going to hurt a lot of families. And a lot of students may not receive the supplies that they need."

Organizers are also calling on businesses to collect school supplies by setting up a drop-off box that will be picked up at the end of the campaign.

Supplies both for students and classrooms are needed, including backpacks, scissors, tissues, calculators and more. The United Way has a full list of needed school supplies here.

Donations can be dropped off at all Macatawa Bank locations in Kent County, Powerstrength Training in Georgetown Township and the Heart of West Michigan United Way in Grand Rapids.

To learn more about the campaign, see the schools that benefit from the program or donate, click here.

