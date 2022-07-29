DeVos Place hosting Grand Rapids Tequila Fest Aug. 13

The Grand Rapids Tequila Fest arrives August 13 with a ton of other festivities from food to live music.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Tequila Fest is coming to the DeVos Place.

The event is happening on Saturday, August 13 from 7 to 10 p.m., and its preparing to change the way you think of tequila.

There will be more than 100 tequilas, mezcals and cocktails ranging from simple to extravagant will be available to testers.

The festival is to provide the most fines brands and a variety of premium and just wait--ultra-premium tequilas. Not to mention tequila liqueurs, crèmes, infusions, mezcals and flavored tequilas.

The infamous drink, known as the Mexican Spirit, will be accompanied with other Mexican favorites including authentic tacos.

To keep the festivities going and everyone pumped up between tastings, live music, games and shopping from multiple different venders will also be available to enjoy.

There is a limited amount of tickets for a VIP session that begins at 6, so it's best to be quick and purchase those before they sell out. They are $65 dollars, providing guests the chance to enjoy the festival one hour before the general crowd emerges. It also includes 15 half-ounce sampling tickets.

General tickets are $45 and gives you access to only the general festival that again starts at 7 p.m.

And, of course, the festival promotes all attendees to be responsible. This means reminding everyone that no one should be driving after having a night of drinking. To help, they will provide "Designated Driver" tickets for $10, but the driver must accompany a guest who has paid to drink.

For more information about the event, including a full list of all the tequila brands to be available, you can visit the Grand Rapids Tequila Fest's website.

