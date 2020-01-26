WYOMING, Mich. — A waterproofing company in Grand Rapids is hosting a bowling fundraiser Sunday, Jan. 26 to raise money for the Grand Rapids Polar Plunge which supports Special Olympics Michigan.

Everdry Waterproofing is hosting the event at Park Center Lanes on 28th Street in Wyoming at 12 p.m. Sunday. Admission to the event is not restricted to prior ticketholders, anyone can sign up at the door.

Special Olympics Michigan is working with the Everdry Waterproofing, aka Everdry Plungers, to put on this event and is hoping to sell out the lanes to support the athletes with intellectual disabilities, according to a press release from Special Olympics Michigan.

Everdry Waterproofing has collected over $6,000 in raffle items to auction off at Sunday's event. Raffle items include vacation packages, gift cards to local restaurants and more.

The waterproofing company is no stranger to Special Olympics Michigan; they have taken part in polar plunges for the past 10 years and have raised over $80,000 for Special Olympics Michigan, according to their press release.

This year, the Everdry Plungers has a goal to reach $100,000 total from their fundraising efforts over the years to support Special Olympics and the Polar Plunge.

The plunges that take place across the state raise more than $1 million each year, according to the press release. And this year, there are over 30 polar plunges scheduled statewide. For more information, head to their website.

Saturday, the Muskegon Polar Plunge broke its personal record and raised over $130,000 for Special Olympics.

