CALEDONIA, Mich. — The StoneWater Country Club is hosting a head-shaving event to raise money for childhood cancer on Sunday.

The event is from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The head-shaving begins at 12 p.m.

People who volunteer to have their heads shaved will help raise funds for the St. Baldrick's Foundation which is a foundation that supports childhood cancer.

Since 2017, there have been more than 1,000 head-shaving events in the U.S. that benefit St. Baldrick's. They also take place worldwide, according to the foundation.

People who shave their heads are raising childhood cancer awareness by sporting a bald head and showing support for cancer patients. Many cancer patients lose their hair during their cancer treatment.

7-year-old Bekah Skrycki, who is a childhood cancer survivor, will be shaving an event organizer's head at the event Sunday. She said participating in events that support childhood cancer makes her happy knowing that she is helping kids who are going through what she did.

Her mom, Amy Skrycki, credits Bekah's health to childhood cancer research.

"So many kids are fighting and just need the support of the research. It's just very important to save lives," Amy Skrycki said.

There are more than 300,000 children diagnosed with cancer worldwide, according to St. Baldrick's Foundation. And in the U.S., more children die from cancer than from any other disease.

With the help of volunteers and donors, St. Baldrick's has been able to fund over $282 million in grants supporting childhood cancer research.

People who raise more than $50 for Sunday's event at StoneWater Country Club will get a free hair cut and T-shirt, according to an event organizer, Pat Schrager, whose head will be shaved by Bekah.

To find a head-shaving event near you or organize one, click here.

