Summer beer festivals return to Beer City, USA

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a year off due to COVID-19, three beer festivals are officially coming back to Grand Rapids.

On Monday, the Michigan Brewers Guild (MBG) announced the three events:

Michigan August Beer Festival – South: This event will take place Aug. 14 at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park. General admission is 1-6 p.m., with the gates opening at noon for VIP Hour. Tickets are $50 per person in advance and $55 day of. Designated Driver tickets are $10.

Michigan August Beer Festival – North: This event will take place Aug. 28 at Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City. General admission is 1-6 p.m., with the gates opening at noon for VIP Hour. Tickets are $50 per person in advance and $55 day of. Designated Driver tickets are $10.

U.P. Fall Beer Festival: This event will take place Sept. 11 at Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette. General admission is 1-6 p.m., with the gates opening at noon for VIP Hour. Tickets are $50 per person in advance and $55 day of. Designated Driver tickets are $10.

Tickets for all three events go on sale to the general public on Thursday, June 24 at 10 a.m., with Enthusiast Member pre-sale opening on Tuesday, June 22 at 10 a.m.

“We are happy and excited for the opportunity to get back to Michigan Brewers Guild beer festivals and look forward to seeing people in person,” said Scott Graham, Guild executive director.

“We are currently working on logistics and safety protocols with our partners at the West Michigan Whitecaps and Traverse City Pit Spitters, which gives us the added benefit of their infrastructure and experience with their own events.”

