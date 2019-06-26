GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - There's nothing better than live music on a beautiful, summers evening -- which is why we're excited that Summertime Blues is back!
The 27th Annual 97LAV Scully’s Statewide Moving Summertime Blues Concerts will take place at the DeltaPlex Arena parking lot, located at 2500 Turner Ave NW, Grand Rapids each Wednesday this summer.
The shows are free and to make the evening even better, there's a classic car show each week as well.
The Tone's Home Grown Artists, which perform from 6:30 until 7 p.m. include:
- June 12: Hank Mowery & the Hawktones
- June 19: Jet Beats
- June 26: Thirsty Perch Blues Band
- July 10: The Insane Theatre
- July 17: Stone Soup and the Broken Teeth
- July 24: Martyr for Madison
- July 31: Joe Johnson and the Bluebacks
- August 7: James Reeser and The Backstreet Drivers
- August 14: Asamu Johnson and the Associates
The national acts, performing on the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort stage, include:
- June 12: Jake Kershaw
- June 19: Toronzo Cannon
- June 26: Wayne Baker Brooks
- July 10: Altered Five Blues Band
- July 17: Scotty Bratcher
- July 24: Gary Hoey
- July 31: Nick Moss
- August 7: Davy Knowles
- August 14: Albert Castiglia
For more information, visit 97LAV Summertime Blues' Facebook page.
13 ON YOUR SIDE is a proud media sponsor of the Summertime Blues.
