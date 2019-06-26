GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - There's nothing better than live music on a beautiful, summers evening -- which is why we're excited that Summertime Blues is back!

The 27th Annual 97LAV Scully’s Statewide Moving Summertime Blues Concerts will take place at the DeltaPlex Arena parking lot, located at 2500 Turner Ave NW, Grand Rapids each Wednesday this summer.

The shows are free and to make the evening even better, there's a classic car show each week as well.

The Tone's Home Grown Artists, which perform from 6:30 until 7 p.m. include:

June 12: Hank Mowery & the Hawktones

June 19: Jet Beats

June 26: Thirsty Perch Blues Band

July 10: The Insane Theatre

July 17: Stone Soup and the Broken Teeth

July 24: Martyr for Madison

July 31: Joe Johnson and the Bluebacks

August 7: James Reeser and The Backstreet Drivers

August 14: Asamu Johnson and the Associates

The national acts, performing on the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort stage, include:

June 12: Jake Kershaw

June 19: Toronzo Cannon

June 26: Wayne Baker Brooks

July 10: Altered Five Blues Band

July 17: Scotty Bratcher

July 24: Gary Hoey

July 31: Nick Moss

August 7: Davy Knowles

August 14: Albert Castiglia

For more information, visit 97LAV Summertime Blues' Facebook page.

