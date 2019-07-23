GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - For one night only, "The Bachelor Live on Stage" will be in Grand Rapids on April 5, 2020.

The show will take place at the DeVos Performance Hall. Use code BACHELOR to get your tickets today.

For the first time ever, Bachelor Nation will have a say in the rose ceremony. Audience members and hosts will guide the Bachelor in his journey to find love.

