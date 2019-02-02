HOLLAND, Mich. — The annual Big Give charity shopping event is back in downtown Holland. Taking place Saturday, Feb. 2, you can shop at participating businesses while at the same time helping local non-profit organizations.

All participating businesses will donate 15 percent of sales to 15 different local non-profit organizations for the entire day. Customers will get to select which of the 15 organizations they want the money from their sales to go to with each purchase! This year, The Big Give is being sponsored by Beacon Sotheby's International Realty.

“All of us at Beacon Sotheby’s International Realty are so excited to be sponsoring The Big Give again this year,” says Marketing Director Kelsey Vredeveld. “We were blown away by the success of last year’s event, especially in the way the community supported each non-profit organization. We're so grateful to be involved and to continue to watch how The Big Give positively impacts the Holland community."

15 non-profits were chosen from a pool of 70 to be the beneficiaries this year. They include Arbor Circle, Camp Sunshine, Children's After School Achievement (CASA), Children's Advocacy Center, City on a Hill, Community Action House, Escape Ministries, Evergreen Commons, Hope Pkgs, Jubilee Ministries, Kids Hope USA, Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan (Be Nice), Outdoor Discovery Center, Out On The Lakeshore and Shields of Hope.

Downtown Holland is also hosting a food drive in partnership with Ottawa Food. Bring in a healthy non-perishable food item to donate and you might just win a $100 gift card to a Holland business of your choice!

For more information on The Big Give, visit downtown Holland's website or call 616-796-1210.

