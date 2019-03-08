HOLLAND, Mich. — The Big Red Classic Sport Fishing Tournament is a 3 day Salmon Tournament that takes place in Holland. There are as many as 90 yachts and more than 400 anglers participating in the event.

Saturday and Sunday is the Pro-Am tournament. The Big Red Classic Sport Fishing Tournament is the largest tournament on Lake Michigan with thousands of dollars in prizes. It also raises more than 10 thousand dollars every year for local charities.

For more information on the event, click here.

