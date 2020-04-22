GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Chris Wessely is well aware of how much worry people are going through right now with the future of the economy and public health very much unknown. But the CEO of the Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo Sport and Social Clubs, also known as the 'Lead Troublemaker,' is hoping to offer people an escape.

"All of our members are just kind of down and out. It’s affecting everybody, this quarantine on COVID-19, and a lot of news is around how terrible it is," he said.

"We just want to give everyone a break. Let’s come together. Let's have fun and still show that we can do that."

The Sport and Social Club typically offers adults the chance to compete in outdoor sports like kickball and beach volleyball. But during the "Stay at Home" order, they're taking their games to the virtual world.

"We’re just taking advantage of a lot of the tools that we have, trying to create that platform and that environment so people can escape," Wessely said.

The club now has a number of new free features like "Ask An Athlete," a twice weekly opportunity for people to ask questions of professional athletes in a video chat. There's also a "Keep Playing Daily Challenge." Participants are given a challenge every day, like a push-up challenge, and they are tasked with recording themselves performing that challenge.

For a small fee, the club also offers drop in games like Trivia Night and Bingo Night. They can play on Zoom for $5 or $6. Wessely hopes these games will keep peoples' spirits up during a hard time.

"We used to do it where we were able to have everyone come out and build a community, not just around sports, but also around making friends and making connections. We wanted to keep that going and we found the best way to do that was in the virtual world," he said.

"We can get through this thing together and let’s have fun while we’re stuck at home."

You can learn more about the games the club offers by visiting their website.

