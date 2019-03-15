GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Outdoor enthusiasts, listen up! The Ultimate Sports Show is continuing this weekend, and there's lots to do!

Everything hunting, fishing, boating and outdoors! There will be exhibitors that will show off the latest outdoor gear, travel information and fishing boats. There will also be features such as taxidermy, antiques and wood carvers. Some of the interactive exhibits include a trout pond, fishing simulator and a rock wall!

The Show runs until Sunday the show times are as follows:

Friday, Mar. 15th - 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 16th - 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 17th - 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

