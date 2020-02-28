HOLLAND, Michigan — Grab your wand and robes -- the Holland Museum is celebrating magic this Saturday.

On Feb. 29, everyone can come and check out the magical events planned. It starts at 11 a.m. and there will be activities throughout the day, and dressing the part is encouraged. You can go as a witch, wizard or some other magical creature.

This is the second year the event has been held at the museum. There will be a magical scavenger hunt, Tarot card readings, and free frozen yogurt samples. You can also meet an owl from the Outdoor Discovery Center from 1 until 3 p.m. and can build your own wand before practicing your spellcasting.

The event begins at 11 a.m. and will wrap up at 4 p.m. at the museum. Members can attend for $8 a person, and non members will pay $10 a person. Kids five and under get in free.

Find more information and events at the Holland Museum on their website.

