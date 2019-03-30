MICHIGAN, USA — If you're looking for things to get the family out of the house this Saturday, 13 is on your side. Here some of what's happening in West Michigan.

Robotics Competition! - East Kentwood High School is hosting a FIRST Robotics competition. This is the fifth year Kentwood has hosted. Teams will show off the robots they built and put them to the test. The competition began on Friday and will continue through Saturday afternoon. The event is free and open to the public.

Local Artist Displaying Work - In Muskegon Heights, a local artist will be showing off some of his pieces. Carl Carter is kicking off a tour of the U.S. and is starting in his hometown. The event is from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. in Mahali, Muskegon Heights. This event is also free and open to the public.

Pictures with the Easter Bunny! - Saturday will be the first day you and the kids can get a picture with the Easter Bunny at Woodland Mall. He'll be making appearances until the day before Easter. It's all happening at the Macy's Court. To see times and pricing options click here.

Fashion Show - A Comeback Fashion Show is happening at the Kroc Center in Grand Rapids. This event will begin at 3:30 p.m. (doors open at 3 p.m.) and features six stylish boutiques and clothing stores from the South Division area. Tickets are $5 a person or $15 for a family. VIP tickets are $10.

