GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The third annual Yule Ball is being held Saturday evening at 20 Monroe Live in Grand Rapids. The event encourages Harry Potter fans to dress in their best robes and take part in some "well-mannered frivolity" during the magical night.

Starting at 8:15 p.m., there is live music from two bands: Tonks & The Aurors and The Accidentals. And the Hogwarts inspiration doesn't end there.

Drinks include butterbeer, a classic from the Harry Potter world. There are also activities like potion making, a horcrux hunt and shopping on Diagon Alley.

Guests also have plenty of photo ops with roaming characters and live animals.

