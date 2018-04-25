GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - There's still time to sign up to roll up your sleeves to help the 2018 Mayor's Greening Initiative tree planting.

It happens on Saturday, April 28, in the neighborhood surrounding Sullivan Field on the city's West Side.

Stephanie Adams, Executive Director of Friends of Grand Rapids Parks, stopped by 13 On Your Side at Noon to share details.

The tree planting will occur from 9 a.m. to noon, followed by a Community Celebration that includes free food from noon to 2 p.m.

A tree giveaway will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 27, at Sullivan Field. City of Grand Rapids residents are encouraged to select a free tree for their property provided by Bartlett Tree Experts.

All ages are invited to volunteer and plant trees. No experience is necessary, and all tools will be provided. Volunteers may register online at friendsofgrparks.org/events.

