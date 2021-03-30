Additional events include Dutch Market, Carnival Midway

HOLLAND, Mich. — What a difference a month makes.

On March 2nd, Tulip Time announced its schedule of events for the annual May festival, which had to be canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The original schedule only allowed for a handful of in-person attractions, due to the state's restrictions on outdoor gatherings.

But Tuesday morning, Tulip Time announced additional in-person events thanks to updated state orders, allowing for greater flexibility on outdoor events.

Here are some of those additional events and updates to previously announced events, according to Tulip Time:

Dutch Costume Exhibit & Dutch Market

Immerse yourself in the sight and sounds of historic Holland at this new event for 2021! Tulip Time Dutch Dancers wear costumes that represent eight of the twelve provinces in the Netherlands. This exhibit features these intricately designed, beautiful, handmade costumes as well as other Dutch Dance artifacts. Stroll through the History of Tulip Time Posters Exhibit. Since 1982, local artists have shared their artistic interpretation of the festival. The complete collection will be on display for your enjoyment. Browse educational displays presented by local museums, select and order your favorite tulip bulbs, and shop Dutch-inspired goods, as well as Tulip Time merchandise, at the Dutch market. This event will be held Sat., May 1 through Sat., May 8 from 10a-4p, at the Holland Civic Center Place. Timed tickets are required for this event and are available online for advance purchase.

Tulip Time Carnival Midway

Oh, how we’ve missed the excitement of whirling and twirling rides, the bright flashing lights, the music and the smell of festival food filling the air! Tulip Time is excited to announce the return of the Carnival Midway promising fun for all ages throughout the week. While the Midway has been scaled down a bit to allow for adjusted capacity and safe social distancing, all the crowd favorites will still be there! The Carnival Midway will be located in the north lot of the Holland Civic Center Place. For the carnival daily schedule, ticket information and complete details on the measures put in place to ensure a fun, safe return of the Carnival Midway, visit www.tuliptime.com/carnival.

VIP Walking Tours

Your costumed guide will share Holland’s history, points of interest, and more on this two-mile walking tour. Then, have a seat at one of Holland’s newest eateries to enjoy scrumptious edibles including a Charcuterie tray, wine tasting and dessert. Your host for this 1-hour private reception will be our city’s Mayor and local Holland enthusiast, sharing entertaining stories about the festival and our city. Fun and informative for visitors and locals alike. Timed tickets are required for this event. Must be 21+ to participate.

Tulip Time Painting Event

Join us for an evening of fun and friendship as local artist Carolyn Stich guides you through the painting of your own beautiful masterpiece. Two classes are offered – paint a contemporary vase with a modern Delft or vibrant tulip design; or create a spring like painting on canvas of our favorite flower – tulips! No painting experience is necessary.

Yoga in the Tulips

This nature infused yoga session is lighthearted, growth-focused and will leave you totally relaxed. Held outdoors among beautiful tulip plantings, each of the 60-minute sessions incorporate an all-level, gentle yoga flow that is perfect for both beginners and experienced yogis. All sessions will be led by Back to Health Chiropractic. Three sessions are available – Sun., May 2, 10-11a; Mon., May 3, 7-8p; Tues., May 4, 7-8p. Online registration is required.

Pre-festival Tulip Sale

Bring a little Tulip Time magic home with your very own potted tulips. The tulip pot sale is a fundraiser for future Tulip Time programs and events. Tulip pots are on sale now through April 14. Each 10-inch pot contains 10 bulbs that will bloom this year and then can be replanted in your garden for next year! You get a lot of bloom for your buck! Sorry, no color choices or exchanges. All pots must be purchased online in advance for specific curbside pick-up day and time.

Tulip Time Scavenger Hunt

Experience the fun of discovery as you participate in the Tulip Time Scavenger Hunt. Pick up a Scavenger Hunt flyer at the Tulip Time Office, Holland Visitors Bureau, information booths, or download a copy at www.tuliptime.com/scavenger-hunt. This is a free event.

Tulip Time 2021 Quilt Raffle

Tickets for the annual Quilt Raffle will soon be available. Starting April 15 through May 9, you can purchase tickets for a chance to win this year’s beautiful handmade quilt “Happy Tulips.” Tickets will be sold at the Tulip Time Office, Holland Visitors Bureau, and Apothecary Gift Shop, where the quilt will also be on display the week of the festival. The drawing will take place on May 10. You need not be present to win.

Virtual Artisan Market

Beginning Saturday, April 24 through Sunday, May 9, enjoy shopping the Virtual Artisan Market online for a variety of handcrafted, original pieces brought to you by juried artisans from around the country! Unique offerings include paintings, art glass, pottery, metal sculpture and much more.

For information, tickets and complete festival details visit www.tuliptime.com or call 800-822-2770.

