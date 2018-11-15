HOLLAND, Mich. - The Without Borders event will feature an evening of music from Bradley Wisk and Enrique de Allende. They will perform alongside musicians from West Michigan.

The event features music from modern contemporary to romantic opera. It takes place at the Knickerbocker Theatre in downtown Holland on Nov. 27 at 7 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to two local charities: Hand2Hand and Bethesda Farm.

For more information, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/without-borders-tickets-51254264886

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM