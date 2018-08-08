MUSKEGON, Mich. - The top contemporary Christian music artists in the country are gathered in Muskegon for the Unity Christian Music Festival.

It gets underway Wednesday, Aug. 8, with a free show called "Day Zero."

The event concludes late Saturday, Aug. 12, at Heritage Landing Park on Muskegon Lake.

There's food from two-dozen vendors, activities for kids and a prayer tent for anyone seeking prayer -- or just wanting to pray with others.

"We draw from six or seven states and Canada, but there are people in Muskegon, Grand Haven and Grand Rapids who have never even heard of the event -- so I would just say, 'well if you want to have a good time, come on out!'" said Shannon Enders with Unity Christian Music Festival. "We try and make it affordable, and it looks like we are going to have great weather this week."

Crowder, Mercy Me, Casting Crowns and KING & COUNTRY are all scheduled for main stage performances.

