Vincent D'Onofrio of 'Law and Order' is coming to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Comin-Con is coming to Grand Rapids November 3-5. And they just announced a special guest will be coming as well.

Character actor Vincent D'Onofrio is set to spend the day at Comic-Con on Friday, Nov. 3.

D'Onofrio is a veteran of both television and movies. The actor has over 100 credits to his name. He is best known for his roles as Detective Robert “Bobby” Goren on ten seasons of “Law And Order: Criminal Intent” and Wilson Fisk/The Kingpin on the Netflix series “Daredevil".

D'Onofrio also played roles in movies such as Edgar in Men In Black, Vic Hoskins in Jurassic World, and Private Pyle in Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket.

Along with his visit to Comic-Con, D'Onofrio will also be attending a charity banquet on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m. He will be the special guest and presenter for the event at the DeVos Place, 303 Monroe Ave, NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503. A percentage of proceeds from the banquet will go to the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. Each attendee will receive two autographed items selected for the banquet including an art print made specifically for the event.

“Vincent D’Onofrio is one of the very best actors in Hollywood,” said Grand Rapids Comic-Con event director and co-owner Mark Hodges. “His career has been extensive and has shown range and great talent. We are very happy to be hosting him at the Grand Rapids Comic-Con.”

Tickets for the Thursday, November 2, banquet will be available through TicketMaster. Tickets for his one-day appearance can be purchased at www.grcomiccon.com/tickets; a separate charge for D’Onofrio’s autograph will be charged at his booth.

