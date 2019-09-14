GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than 600 people have registered to walk in the Walk for Wishes event Saturday. The event is happening at Robinette's Apple Haus and raises money for Make a Wish Michigan.

Make a Wish Michigan helps kids with critical illnesses get their wishes. So far the organization has granted the wishes of more than 10,000 kids.

