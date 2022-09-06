Two-day Wayland Hot Air Balloonfest set for this weekend

The family-friendly event will have a carnival at Calkins Field at the Wayland Municipal Airport.

WAYLAND, Mich. — September is suicide awareness month, and this week specifically is national suicide prevention week.

Throughout the entire month, campaigns across the country work to inform and engage health professionals and the general public about suicide prevention and warning signs of suicide.

West Michigan is working hard to spread awareness and involve the entire community. In Wayland, a group is hosting the second year of the Wayland Hot Air Balloonfest, which supports suicide awareness and prevention with all kinds of fun events surrounding hot air balloons.

It kicks off on Friday, Sept. 9 and continues Saturday, Sept. 10.

"We get really excited about these balloons and we want to share it with our community," said Nissa Smith, one of the organizers of the event.

This year the event is two days long instead of just one. Like last year, proceeds will go to the non-profit called 4One2Cares. Smith started it after she lost her mother to suicide 15 years ago.

"For me what was important was being around other people, talking about it, and trying to bring, a positive environment.

The family-friendly event has all kinds of activities, like a carnival, hosted at Calkins Field at the Wayland Municipal Airport.

Wayland Balloonfest will be held at Calkins Field in Wayland. You'll find a carnival, live music, a car show, vendors, balloon flights and a balloon glow. There will also be food trucks and a meet and greet with the balloon pilots.

Smith and organizer Anthony Winters said their goal is to focus on getting more support in schools for kids who may be dealing with mental illness.

"I just want people to come to the event and be happy, and find a place where they feel comfortable and safe to talk about it," Smith said.

To learn more about the Wayland Balloonfest and see a full schedule of activities, click here.

If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress or in crisis, you can call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

