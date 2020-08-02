MUSKEGON, Mich. — A West Michigan Business and Craft Fair is hosting a free event Saturday, Feb. 8 to help people find the perfect gift for Valentine's Day.

The Valentine's Love-A-Fair will feature 45 to 50 vendors selling handmade items from local businesses such as flowers, chocolates, jewelry, handbags, and gifts for men like gym memberships, according to the event's organizer, Vanessa Davis.

This Vendor Craft Show is happening in the center of the Lakes Mall near Sears from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Davis—who is an artist herself—started this West Michigan Business and Craft Fair seven years ago to showcase creative people in West Michigan's art after her jewelry was rejected from an art show. But that rejection only inspired her.

"I thought I'll make an avenue for them to have a place to show their product to our community," she said.

Including Jeremie Harris, whose art will be featured at Saturday's event.

"This is an awesome experience. I've been painting for many years and I just recently just started selling my art," Harris said.

Davis's jewelry will also be for sale Saturday. She makes earrings and necklaces because she believes every woman should have jewelry that compliments both their ears and their neck, she said.

"Sometimes women have a hard time finding matching earrings...so my idea is to make sure to [everyone] has earrings to match," Davis said.

