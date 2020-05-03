GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The official start of spring isn’t until mid-March. But, West Michigan will get an early dose this week with the start of one of the most popular shows in the region.

The Annual West Michigan Home and Garden Show kicks off on Thursday, March 5 at DeVos Place. Back for its 41st season, the show features a dozen indoor gardens, cooking demonstrations, seminars and 350 exhibitors, selling everything from household to garden products.

Back by popular demand is The Canning Diva, Diane Devereaux, who will share the latest tips and tricks on canned goods.

J Schwanke is also returning with the uBloom Flower Power Challenge. Local celebrities, including 13 On Your Side’s very own Angela Cunningham, will compete for their favorite charities in this hilarious floral design competition. That is at 6:00 pm Friday on the Home Stage.

J Schwanke's Life in Bloom J Schwanke's Life in Bloom is gearing up for the uBloom Flower Power Charity Challenge 2020 at the 2020 West Michigan Home & Garden Show! Contestants are competing for $500 that goes to their chosen...

RELATED: Get ready for the Flower Power Celebrity Challenge at the Home and Garden Show

Other activities include the following:

Family Day on Saturday, March 7 includes Free admission before noon for kids 14 and under, plus loads of activities, events, features, crafts and seminars for kids and parents and grandparents.

Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, March 7 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. There will be all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, coffee and orange drink for $6 (kids under 15 are $4). The proceeds will support the Kent/MSU Extension Grand Ideas Garden (note that main exhibit halls open at 10 a.m.).

The Garden and Art Market, which is open all weekend long, is a show within the show! Browse dozens of booths of unique and inspired garden accessories, plants, decor, art and gifts from the area’s best artists, finest nurseries, and gift shops.

The Home and Garden show begins Thursday, March 5 at 3 p.m.

Show Dates & Hours:

Thursday, March 5: 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday, March 6: 12 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 7: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, March 8: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Admission:

Adult: $10 Online / $12 At the Door

$10 Online / $12 At the Door Child (6-14): $4

(6-14): $4 Multi-Day Adult Ticket (Online Only): $18

For more information about show dates, hours and prices, visit the Home and Garden event site.

RELATED VIDEO:

More events featured on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.