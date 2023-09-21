LEGO Brickworld is coming to Grand Rapids for the first time: here's what's in store

LEGO enthusiasts of all ages are encouraged to bring their creativity to the expo, which will have LEGO displays, vendor booths, play stations, interactive activitie

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — "Whether you want to just see a little bit of Minecraft characters, or some nature or even just smell the roses, there is a lot to expect this year," LEGO Brickworld's community manager Dustin Fitzgerald shared with 13 ON YOUR SIDE all of the exciting things to come for Grand Rapids' first LEGO Brickworld exposition at the DeVos Place Convention Center.

Fitzgerald explained that while Brickworld has been around since 2007, this is the first time it's come to Grand Rapids.

LEGO enthusiasts of all ages are encouraged to bring their creativity to the expo, which will have LEGO displays, vendor booths, play stations, interactive activities and more.

"The Grand Rapids expo will feature 50,000 square feet of displays that include things like giant spaceships, train cities and plenty of pop culture," said Fitzgerald.

The exposition will kick off Friday Sept. 22 with a VIP night from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests can see the LEGO displays lit up and receive a free goodie bag. Tickets for the VIP night are $30 online and $35 at the door.

The exposition will run all weekend, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can explore the massive displays and even add their own creation to an interactive LEGO city that will stay up throughout the expo. There will also be play stations with thousands of loose LEGOs and a "graffiti wall" for guests to put their LEGO art on.

"I'd say if you're in the area and you're looking at some art come down and look at some brick art. It's very much cool and it's I'm sure if you're not familiar with it, you'll be blown away at these builders because there are some super impressive, super impressive builds here that I myself wouldn't even tackle," Fitzgerald said.