Here's what's happening:

IT'S HAMMER TIME | The Beer City Bung Hammers take to the field for the first time this coming weekend. Who are they? Well, they're just the West Michigan Whitecaps. The team is changing its name for one game to honor West Michigan's craft beer culture. The game is Saturday, August 4 against Dayton. Tickets and merchandise are still available.

THAT'S A WRAP | After more than a week, the Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven will wrap up Sunday, August 5. This weekend you can enjoy the Grand Parade, take ship tours, a Coast Guard history walk, and the National Coast Guard Memorial Service. You can also watch tribute bands "Hotel California" and "Material Girls."

THE STREET LIFE | For the third year, Muskegon Street Performers will take over downtown Muskegon Friday, August 3. You can enjoy music, artists and some great food vendors as you stroll Western Avenue between 1st and 5th Street.

GET YOUR TICKETS | Breaking Benjamin and Five Finger Death Punch will perform on November 26 at Van Andel Arena and Friday is your chance to get tickets. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Here's how to get them.

THE LUCKIEST (NIGHT) | The front man of an alternative rock band bearing his name returns to the D&W Fresh Market Picnic Pops Friday, August 3 in Grand Rapids. Ben Folds will close out that series at Cannonsburg Ski Area.

NEW FACES | Grand Rapids art lovers may already be familiar with Avenue for the Arts First Fridays. This time around there will be a new spot to check out on Division Avenue between Fulton and Cherry. The non-profit, Dwelling Place, recently started a new community arts series. Work from Dwelling Place residents will be on display in the parking lot of 106 South Division. First Fridays run from 6 to 9.

LATCH ON | Moms worldwide will be counted as they breastfeed simultaneously as part of the "Global Latch On." The event is part of National Breastfeeding Awareness Month. There is a local event going on at Briggs Park in Grand Rapids Saturday.

GOING FOR THE CROWN | Grand Rapids hosts the Ms. Wheelchair America National Competition Friday and Saturday at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel. The festivities start at 7 p.m. both nights.

IT'S MAGIC | The Village of Colon will continue to host the Abbott's Magic 81st Get Together. Magicians will perform on the streets, in restaurants and bars through Saturday.

Know of an event we should be previewing during 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings? Write our Information Center and let us know!

© 2018 WZZM