Here's what's happening:

MEET THE MACHINES | Your kids can get up close and personal with big trucks, police vehicles and a zamboni at the Downtown Market in Grand Rapids. They'll be in the parking lot from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT | Grand Rapids' Heartside neighborhood is celebrating its National Night Out Event from 6 to 9 p.m. at Heartside Park. The goal is to strengthen the relationship between the community and police. Many other communities are also holding their own National Night Out events.

EAT UP | Wednesday is your last chance to enjoy food trucks at the Muskegon Farmers Market this season. The final rally of the year will run from 5 to 8 p.m. Muskegon High School football players will also be there to get Big Reds fans ready for the season.

SENIOR DAY | The annual Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven is celebrating seniors. Anyone over 50 can enjoy a game show, band, bingo, prizes, zumba, line dancing and a free lunch at Mulligan's Hollow. That runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

GET HANDS ON | Kids can learn about science at the Holland Farmers Market thanks to Hope College's Division of Natural and Applied Sciences. Kids activities begin at 10 a.m. Along with all the activities, animals from the school's science museum will be there.

YOUNG ARTISTS | Students in Fennville have been putting their creative skills to the test in the growing Young Artists Program. They'll showcase their work from the three-week program during a community celebration beginning at 6 p.m. in the green space across from the post office on Main Street.

IT'S MAGIC | The Village of Colon's population will double Wednesday when magic fans from all over the world celebrate the Abbott's Magic 81st Get Together. Magicians will perform on the streets, in restaurants and bars through Saturday.

