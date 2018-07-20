GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Here's a look at what's happening in West Michigan for July 20-22.

Grand Rapids Symphony Free Concert at the Zoo:

Friday, July 20

Free at John Ball Zoo

Tickets on a first come, first serve basis

Available starting at 5:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids Symphony Picnic Pops:

Friday, July 20

Cannonsburg Ski Area

Tickets start at $5

Grand Rapids Balloon Festival:

Friday, July 20 - Saturday, July 21

Hudsonville Fairgrounds: 5235 Park Avenue

Friday: 5-9 p.m. Saturday: 1-9 p.m.

Admission: $5/person (kids 2 & under are free)

Muskegon Bike Time:

Friday, July 20 - Sunday, July 22

Friday & Saturday: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Hot Rod Harley-Davidson: 149 Shoreline Dr.

Rebel Road Muskegon:

Friday, July 20 - Sunday, July 22

Chamber Lot: 380 W. Western Ave.

Depot Lot: 610 W. Western Ave.

LC Walker Arena Lot: 477 W. Western Ave.

Grand Rapids Disc Golf Tournament:

Friday, July 20 - Sunday, July 22

Pros play at Riverside Park: 2001 Monroe Ave NE, Grand Rapids

Amateurs play at Fallasburg Park: 1124 Fallasburg Road, Lowell

Both events run 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. each day

Award ceremonies at 5 p.m. Sunday

