GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Here's a look at what's happening in West Michigan for July 20-22.
Grand Rapids Symphony Free Concert at the Zoo:
- Friday, July 20
- Free at John Ball Zoo
- Tickets on a first come, first serve basis
- Available starting at 5:30 p.m.
Learn more by clicking here.
Grand Rapids Symphony Picnic Pops:
- Friday, July 20
- Cannonsburg Ski Area
- Tickets start at $5
Learn more by clicking here.
Grand Rapids Balloon Festival:
- Friday, July 20 - Saturday, July 21
- Hudsonville Fairgrounds: 5235 Park Avenue
- Friday: 5-9 p.m. Saturday: 1-9 p.m.
- Admission: $5/person (kids 2 & under are free)
Learn more by clicking here.
Muskegon Bike Time:
- Friday, July 20 - Sunday, July 22
- Friday & Saturday: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Hot Rod Harley-Davidson: 149 Shoreline Dr.
Learn more by clicking here.
Rebel Road Muskegon:
- Friday, July 20 - Sunday, July 22
- Chamber Lot: 380 W. Western Ave.
- Depot Lot: 610 W. Western Ave.
- LC Walker Arena Lot: 477 W. Western Ave.
Learn more by clicking here.
Grand Rapids Disc Golf Tournament:
- Friday, July 20 - Sunday, July 22
- Pros play at Riverside Park: 2001 Monroe Ave NE, Grand Rapids
- Amateurs play at Fallasburg Park: 1124 Fallasburg Road, Lowell
- Both events run 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. each day
- Award ceremonies at 5 p.m. Sunday
Learn more by clicking here.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2018 WZZM