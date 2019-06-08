Every week 13 ON YOUR SIDE looks ahead to the weekend and family-friendly events. Plan what you and your family are doing this weekend with the help of Grand Rapids Kids.

The National Blueberry Festival kicks off Thursday, August 8 in South Haven. The fun starts on Thursday, there's a blueberry pie eating contest and ice cream social, basketball tournaments, tours of the blueberry farms, and tons of entertainment. The festival ends on Sunday.

The annual Sand Sculpture Contest in Grand Haven is this Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. Each year, visitors and residents of Grand Haven take to the beach and create amazing sand castles, statues and more. It's free to attend.

Don your prettiest dress and most dapper threads for a princess party in Muskegon. Chef Char Morse is hosting the party at the Muskegon Farmers Market on Saturday, starting at 10:30 a.m. Princess Tiana and Queen Elsa will be there too! Each prince and princess will roll, decorate and bake dozens of princess-themed cookies to take home. The event is for ages 5 and up and costs $45.

If you're looking for a Sunday event, the Hispanic Festival continues in Grand Rapids. It actually starts Friday and last through the whole weekend. The community, family-friendly festival is open to the public. There will be live entertainment, kid activities, dancing, food and tons more! It's happened downtown at Calder Plaza.

